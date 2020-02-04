Skyline High School girls basketball team lost a big one, then rebounded for a win over Attica.

The Lady Thunderbirds kicked off the 54 Classic hosted by Cunningham High School with a game against Norwich High School. The lopsided final score of 51-24 reflected cold shooting by the Lady T-birds who could never get into the game.

In the second contest of the tournament, the Lady T-birds came out focused according to Coach Morgan Ballard, and that was the difference in the game. SHS beat Attica for the second time this season, winning 45-38.

In the final game of the 54 Classic, the Lady T-birds offense struggle to put points on the board throughout the first three quarters against the Lady Coyotes of Kinsley.

SHS shooters came alive during the last eight minutes of the game, but the deficit was too large for the Lady Thunderbirds to overcome. Final score KHS 45, SHS 30.

“In the two games we lost we struggled to stay focused on our defensive assignments and offensive execution, and that falls back on me and preparing them for those games and situations,” coach Ballard said. “Even though those games ended in losses, we still showed the ability to play at a very high level, at times, when we were patient and trusted each other.

“In our win against Attica we were very locked in as a team...we had all five girls on the court on the same page for a large percentage of the game, and the scores reflected that.

“These girls are capable of that kind of performance on any night, we just have to find the confidence and believe in ourselves regardless of who we are playing. The growth from November is very noticeable, and we have a great opportunity to get some wins in February to get a favorable seeding for substate.”

The Lady Thunderbirds look to build off their tournament experiences and prepare for postseason play when Central Christian comes to Pratt on February 4.