Two people were taken to the hospital after a car overturned in northwest Leavenworth County, according to an official with the Sheriff's Office.

The crash was reported at 10:05 p.m. Friday on 243rd Street north Begley Road.

A 2003 Ford Taurus went off the road and rolled onto its top in a ditch, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

The driver, a 20-year-old Russell woman, and passenger, a 19-year-old Leavenworth man, suffered what were believed to be minor injuries. They were transported to Saint Luke's Cushing Hospital.

The accident remains under investigation.