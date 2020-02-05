Among the thousands of the people who were at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday to see the Kansas City Chiefs play in the Super Bowl was the deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

Dan Nicodemus accompanied his father, Terry, to Miami for what the deputy chief called a trip of a lifetime.

“It’s on my dad’s bucket list,” Nicodemus said of the Super Bowl trip.

Nicodemus said Miami “was saturated with Super Bowl fans and activities” this past weekend.

“Everywhere you went, you saw something related to the Super Bowl,” he said.

Nicodemus said he and his father were seated near the top of Hard Rock Stadium, but they still had a great view.

“I don’t really think there was a bad seat in the stadium,” he said.

Nicodemus said he and his father arrived at the stadium about 3.5 hours before kickoff. He said there were noticeable signs of heavy security around the stadium.

He said attending the game allows a person to “see things that you don’t see on TV.”

He said an audience member at the stadium can see a whole play develop.

Nicodemus said he was impressed by how quickly the stage for the halftime show was set up on the field.

While he was unable to watch the broadcast of the game, Nicodemus said a few of the Super Bowl commercials were played on large screens at the stadium.

Nicodemus estimates about 60% of those in attendance at the stadium Sunday were Chiefs fans. The remaining 40% were cheering for the San Francisco 49ers.

Nicodemus said the best part of the game was the Chiefs’ victory. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers by a score of 31-20.

Nicodemus said he brought back souvenirs for his children. He also is holding onto his ticket as a souvenir from the game.

