Team plays well despite loss.

The Pratt Greenback boys basketball team faced Hoisington at home on Friday, Jan. 31. They weren’t victorious over the Cardinals, but sophomore Karter Hoeme thought the team played very well despite the loss.

“We knew they were a tough team but we didn’t let that get in our heads.” Hoeme said. “We were able to get the ball inside to our post and score the ball. Our guards were hitting their shots on the perimeter that helped us a lot.”

Hoeme thought the team has improved on their defense.

“We played solid defense and were able to convert those stops into points on the other end of the court,” said Hoeme.

A few particular players on the team stood out to Hoeme as great players. He thought Sam Gatlin did a great job on driving the ball and breaking down their defense, as well as getting their teammates open.

“On the defensive side I thought that Sam Gatlin was able to get in their heads and make them miss shots that helped us a lot,” Hoeme said.

Matthew Shanline also had a good game, according to Hoeme.

“He was hitting his shots on the perimeter that helped us get some momentum going,” Hoeme said.

Hoeme thought the team could have won, had they not had so many turnovers and missed communication.

We were able to get the ball down low but some of our close shots just weren’t falling. We had a few turnovers that led to some fast break points.

“We will work on some ball handling to take away a few of the turnovers we had,” Hoeme explained. “We will work some decision making drills and work on our communication and to keep playing hard and getting better each week.”

Nearing the end of the season, Hoeme hopes the team can continue to play hard and grow as a team.

The Greenbacks fell 42-58, but the team will work hard to prepare for the next game.

“We came out and played hard and fed off of each other’s energy,” said Hoeme. “It was a tough loss but we know what we need to work on in practice next week to prepare for our next game,” Hoeme said.

The Greenbacks’ next game will be Thursday, Feb. 6 in Hays for their rescheduled game from inclimate weather. They play Lyons at home Feb. 7.