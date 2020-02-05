Even influenza couldn't keep the Greenbacks out of the winning column last Friday.

The Pratt High School girls basketball was victorious on their home turf against the Hoisington Cardinals on Friday, Jan. 31, even with an added challenge.

Due to sickness, the team had one fewer player on the team, but still won, 41-36.

Coach Dustin Hildebrand said one of the weaknesses of the team on Friday game was giving up nine offensive rebounds, but offense saved them.

“Luckily we did well on the offensive end and moved the ball and got good shots,” Hildebrand said.

After the first quarter, the Lady Greenbacks were down by one point, 11-12.

“We switched to a zone and were able to keep the ball from getting inside,” said Hildebrand.

By halftime, Pratt had a 28-19 lead after some turnovers in Pratt’s favor.

In the third quarter, both teams scored a series of three-pointers, tying the game at 32-32 going into the fourth quarter.

“Both teams struggled scoring in the fourth but were able to make enough shots and then finish the game knocking down free throws to seal the game,” Hildebrand said.

The Lady Greenbacks won the game 41-36 behind leading scorer senior Dani Staats, 19 points. Lexi Walker scored 10 for the Greenbacks. With Rasmussen out of the game, Sian Helfrich played well as a guard, getting 10 rebounds.

Other team members getting into the action were noted by Staats.

“Brooklynn hit her first varsity three pointer which was so much fun,” Staats said. “Kyra (Johnson) stepped up and played post because of Rachel being gone. She had lots of rebounds, put in a few shots, and played good defense on the bigger girls.”

Staats also was happy with Lexi Walker’s performance.

“Lexi, like always, played good and hit lots of shots for us,” Staats said.

As a senior, Staats hopes the team and Pratt High remember her for her hard work and drive.

“I want them to remember our team work, our perseverance, and hard work from this season and apply it to future seasons and the rest of their lives,” Staats said. “I hope to motivate people to be passionate and the best that they can be in whatever they do.”

For the next game, Hildebrand and Staats know what they need to improve.

“We are going to continue to work on our zone offense,” Hildebrand said.

Staats thinks the team needs to improve on defense.

“We need to work on our defense and helping when our teammates need it,” Staats said.

Despite the game not going as smoothly as they intended, Staats was pleased with the outcome.

“We still pushed through and got the win, which shows our perseverance,” Staats said. “I’m really proud of the effort we put in the game and never giving up even when things weren’t working out.”

The girls will face Hays in their rescheduled game because of weather on Thursday, Feb. 6 away, and will play at home against Lyons on Friday.