Personal experience with cancer for a Pratt family prompts student-led fundraiser at USD 382.

Pratt High School Student Council is teaming up with Leukemia and Lymphoma Society to start a Pennies For Patients fundraiser to help cancer research, and they are hoping to get the entire community of Pratt involved in the cause. Chairperson Madeline Drake hopes this will not only affect the patients themselves, but also the students who donate.

“I hope it inspires them to give back and think about those who aren’t as lucky,” Drake said.

To raise funds, PHS StuCo has a few different fundraising strategies. They put jars in every Go-Time classroom where each Go-Time competes to raise the most money and win a gift basket provided by PHS StuCo.

For the community, there will be a silent auction of baked goods at the home game on Friday, Feb. 7, as well as a freewill donation jar at the gym entrance.

“Our goal is to get as much as we can,” Drake said.

There are also boxes in various businesses around town.

The fundraiser will end at the homecoming game on Friday, Feb. 14.

The Pennies for Patients fundraisers helps kids like Isias Cardona, a Pratt student who had cancer for five years.

Isias’ sister, Marlene Cardona, explained how difficult it was for her family during those five years.

“It took us apart because we couldn’t go over there all the time because we would get him sick,” Marlene said.

Even though Isias no longer has cancer, the Cardona family and Isias are still very thankful for those who donate.

“It means a lot to families and especially to kids who have cancer,” Marlene said. “It’s really a miracle when someone donates.”

Isias had cancer from ages 2 ½ to 7, and is now in remission and is going to school.

“It is a really good cause for all of those families in need of the money, because cancer is a really, really bad thing.