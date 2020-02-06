After several cloudy days, Topeka-area residents should see plenty of sunshine on Thursday with temperatures approaching the 40-degree mark.
A chance for flurries is in the overnight forecast, continuing into Friday, when highs again should approach 40 degrees.
Saturday's high is expected to be in the mid-40s with Sunday's high around 50 degrees.
Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:
• Today: Sunny, with a high near 39. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.
• Tonight: A chance of flurries after 3am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 27. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight.
• Friday: A chance of flurries mixing with sprinkles. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
• Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Calm wind.
• Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 46. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
• Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.
• Sunday: A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49.
• Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.
• Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 41.
• Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.
• Tuesday: A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
• Tuesday Night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
• Wednesday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 40%.