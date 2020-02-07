Money raised locally will go to help those in need in Pratt.

Special fundraising events throughout the year make it possible for members of the Gamma Beta ESA Sorority organization to make donations that will benefit Pratt citizens. On Thursday, Jan. 30, several ladies met at The Hope Center to present a donation check for $1,100 to Pamela Ford, director of The Hope Center.

"This money comes mostly from cookie sales at Christmas," said Anex Cox, Gamma Beta president. "We pick a different local charity to support each year and this year it is the Hope Center."

Each year the Gamma Beta group makes and sells dozens and dozens of cookies at the annual Christmas Craft Show in Pratt. It has become a very successful fundraising event for the club.

Gamma Beta also hosts an annual Quartermania Jewelry and Purse Auction each year to raise benevolent funds. This year's event will be March 7, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pratt County 4-H Building.

Money money donated Thursday by the group to the Hope Center will go into the Hope Center's benevolent fund, which is available to assist those who request financial help for buying necessities such as food or paying utilities.

The Hope Center is a hub of community resources with a mission to serve the community and meet the needs of individuals and families in Pratt.