People booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with felonies.

Bailey Christine Smith, 32, in connection with aggravated assault, 8:30 p.m. 2/6.

Garrett Arthur Brice, 31, on an outstanding Shawnee County warrant charging him with interference with a law enforcement officer and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, 3:15 p.m. 2/6.

Kirk Anthony Quarterman Jr., 23, on an outstanding Shawnee County warrant charging him with theft, 1:40 p.m. 2/6.

Anisha Marie Jones, 21, in connection with drug possession, 12:20 p.m. 2/6.

Michelle Kay Estrada, 39, in connection with drug possession, 12:05 p.m. 2/6.

Joseph Wayne Mullins, 50, on outstanding Shawnee County warrants charging him with interference with a law enforcement officer, 8:15 a.m. 2/6.

Felony cases reported to the Topeka Police Department.

100 blk. N.E. Soldier, theft of saw, 9:30-10:30 a.m. 9/25.

200 blk. N.W. Redbud Circle, theft of vehicle, 2-6:45 a.m. 2/6.

300 blk. S.W. Clay, theft of coins, Ivory tusk, noon 1/22-noon 2/5.

300 blk. S. Kansas Ave., theft by deception, 5:50 p.m. 8/5.

300 blk. S.E. Swygart, theft of trailer and tools, 9:15-11:30 a.m. 8/2.

300 blk. S.W. Broadmoor, house burglary, theft, 6 p.m. 2/4-2 p.m. 2/5.

700 blk. S.W. Western, criminal damage to vehicle, 2-2:15 p.m. 11/5.

800 blk. N.E. Monroe, house burglary, theft, 4 p.m. 9/28-5 p.m. 10/1.

800 blk. S.E. Brookside, theft of tools, 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. 11/1.

900 blk. S.W. Watson, criminal damage to house, 5 p.m. 1/30-9:30 a.m. 2/1.

1200 blk. S.W. Wayne, theft from vehicle, 5 p.m. 11/4-7 a.m. 11/5.

1200 blk. S.W. Lane, theft of vehicle, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. 9/5.

1200 blk. S.E. 37th, criminal damage to air conditioner units, 4:30-6:33 a.m. 11/2.

1500 blk. S.W. Wanamaker, aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, 2:45-2:58 a.m. 2/5.

1500 blk. S.W. Wanamaker, forgery, 3-3:30 p.m. 7/30.

1600 blk. S.W. Brooklyn, theft of trench box, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. 9/12.

1700 blk. S.W. Wanamaker, theft of clothing, 1:06-1:08 p.m. 11/6.

1800 blk. S.E. Pennsylvania, theft of tools, 9-11 p.m. 2/3.

1900 blk. S.W. Topeka Blvd., theft of vehicle, 3 a.m. 1/31.

2000 blk. S.W. Washburn, theft of air conditioner, 12:01 a.m. 8/6-4:40 p.m. 8/7.

2200 blk. S.E. 29th, theft of air conditioner, 9:59 a.m. 2/6.

2600 blk. S.E. Colorado, theft of English bulldog, 7 p.m. 9/15-6:41 p.m. 10/5.

3000 blk. S.E. Wisconsin, giving a worthless check, 11:59 p.m. 7/25-2 p.m. 7/30.

3100 blk. S.W. Atwood, theft of vehicle, 7:55-8 a.m. 2/6.

4400 blk. S.E. Wisconsin, house burglary, criminal damage, 6 p.m. 1/30-6:15 a.m. 1/31.

5100 blk. S.W. 33rd, theft of vehicle, 10 p.m. 1/9.

5600 blk. S.W. 10th, vehicle burglary, theft, 12:01-9:50 a.m. 2/5.

5800 blk. S.W. Candletree Drive, vehicle burglary, theft, 1 a.m.-2:40 p.m. 11/3.

7500 blk. S.W. 26th, theft of vehicle, 7:20-7:25 a.m. 2/6.