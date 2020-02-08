Authorities are investigating a report of a robbery at a Leavenworth home by two men who were wearing masks. One of the victims was wounded while struggling with a suspect who was armed with a knife, a police spokesman said.

The incident was reported at 3:11 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of North 13th Street.

A man reportedly was outside of his home when he was confronted by two men who were wearing masks. The two men reportedly forced the victim inside the home. Another victim, a woman, already was inside the home, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

The male victim became involved in a struggle with one of the suspects who had a knife.

“During the struggle, he received a laceration on his neck,” Nicodemus said of the victim.

The suspects reportedly took the woman’s purse, which contained various items including money. The two suspects fled from the scene on foot.

The victim who was wounded during the struggle was treated at the scene but did not go to the hospital.

Nicodemus said police officers have limited descriptions of the culprits. Both were described as black men whose faces were covered by masks. One of the men wore brown coveralls.