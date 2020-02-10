Sixteen medals and state qualifying status earned by Greenback forensics competitors at recent tournament.

Pratt High School Forensics had a banner evening as they competed at Medicine Lodge's tournament in a field of 10 teams. They brought home the second place trophy in a close match, earning 217 points to Pretty Prairie's small-but-mighty team earning 220 points. Clearwater came in third place with 208 points.



Pratt also brought home 16 medals in finals. Of those, four qualified for state championships and three qualified for state festival. Junior Ruby Howell, especially, earned great success with #1 in both Informative speaking and extemporaneous speaking. Also receiving #1 were junior Colby Barradas in serious solo acting and junior Kylee Hopkins in oration.



Qualifying for state festival were senior Abby Green with #4 in poetry, junior Hogan Thompson with # 4 in impromptu speaking, and junior Aiden Falkinburg with #6 in poetry.



Novice freshmen also had a banner day with Colby Gordon, Graciela Garcia, and Alyssa Green all making it to finals against competitors who were upperclassmen and who had greater experience.



Next the team travels to a larger tournament at Sterling High School where they will be competing against 20 teams.



The PHS results from Mediciine Lodge were the following:

QUALIFYING FOR STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS:

#1 Ruby Howell in Informative Speaking

#1 Ruby Howell in Extemporaneous Speaking

#1 Kylee Hopkins in Oration

#1 Colby Barradas in Serious Solo



QUALIFYING FOR STATE FESTIVAL:

#4 Abby Green in Poetry

#4 Hogan Thompson in Impromptu Speaking

#6 Aiden Falkingburg in Poetry



MAKING IT TO FINALS:

#3 Darrian Cox in Serious Solo

#3 Hogan Thompson and Rafe Donnenwerth in Duet Acting

#4 Alyssa Green in Serious Solo

#4 Nick Vail in Extemporaneous Speaking

#5 Amee Hidalgo in Oration

#5 Graciela Garcia in Serious Solo

#6 Colby Gordon in Prose

#6 Kahrie Stegman in Serious Solo

#6 Kahrie Stegman in Oration

#6 Bella Barker in Humorous Solo



ADDING POINTS TO THE TEAM:

Brett Boor, Walker Green, Kierra Messick, Abby Zang