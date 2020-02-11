Tuesday 11

Saline County Commission meeting: 9 a.m., Room 107, City-County Building, 300 W. Ash.

Sensory Playtime: 9:30 a.m., Prescott Room, Salina Public Library. Ages 6-24 months. No registration required. 825-4624.

Stonecroft Ministries luncheon: 11:15 a.m., Salina Country Club, 2101 E. Country Club. Speaker will be SusanChilders. $15 all inclusive. Reservations required; Denise, 785-201-5904 or salinacwc@yahoo.com.

Salina League of Women Voters Lunch and Learn: 12:15 p.m., Prescott Room, Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm. Discussion, "Voting Changes Lives: Non-partisan Voter Engagement and Healthy Communities." Those who attend can bring a sack lunch into the venue.

Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support and Education Group: 1 p.m., Eaglecrest, 1501 E. Magnolia. Free and open to the public.

Building Advisory Board meeting: 3 p.m., Room 107, City-County Building, 300 W. Ash. 309-5715.

Farmer's Market at Salina Fieldhouse: 4-7 p.m., 140 N. Fifth. Indoor, weekly farmers market hosted by Live Well Saline County. 785-827-1312; livewellsalinecounty@gmail.com.

Salina School Board meeting: 5 p.m., Hageman Education Center, 409 W. Cloud. 309-4723.

Salina Human Relations Committee meeting: 5:30 p.m., Room 107, City-County Building, 300 W. Ash. 309-5745.

Big Joe Eddie in concert: 6 p.m., Dignity Care, 745 Faith. Everyone welcome.

Saline County Horticulture Club meeting: 7 p.m., Carver Center, 315 N. Second. Presentation: Using wildflowers in your landscape and garden, by Ted Zerger, local master gardener. Open to the public.

Game Night: 8 p.m., Ad Astra Books & Coffee House, 141 N. Santa Fe. 833-2235.

Salina TIPS-MAPP Foster/Adoptive Parent Class: 6 p.m., Salina Heights Christian Church, 801 E. Cloud. Meetings, 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays, today through April 14. No childcare provided; children not allowed to attend classes. 785-410-1308, kylee.filley@st-francis.org.

McPHERSON — Computer Basics Part 2: 10:30 a.m., McPherson Public Library, 214 W. Marlin. Protecting ourselves against ourselves - authentication, backup and safe downloading. (620) 245-2570, www.macpl.org.

McPHERSON — Fiction Book Group meeting: 6:30 p.m., McPherson Public Library, 214 W. Marlin. 620-245-2570, www.macpl.org.

Wednesday 12

Brainy Babies: 9:30 a.m., Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm. Ages birth to 2 years. No registration required. 825-4624.

Salina Area Veterans' Coffee Group: 9:30 a.m., Salina Innovation Foundation, 336 S. Santa Fe. Enter on north side through red door.

Storytime: 10:15 a.m., Prescott Room, Salina Public Library. Ages 3-5 years. No registration required.

Parent-Teacher Conferences for USD 305: 3:15 a.m.-8 p.m., all Salina public schools. 785-309-4723, Jennifer.BradfordVernon@usd305.com.

Animal Control Advisory and Appeals Board meeting: 4 p.m., Room 107, City-County Building, 300 W. Ash. 826-6536.

Big Joe Eddie in concert: 6 p.m., Holiday Resort, 2825 Resort. Everyone welcome.

VFW Post 1432 bingo: Early-bird bingo 6:30 p.m., regular bingo at 6:50, 1108 W. Crawford.

BYO Vinyl Night: 7 p.m., Ad Astra Books & Coffee House, 141 N. Santa Fe. Sign up for 20-minute slots on our Facebook page. Play your favorite albums or just enjoy the music. 833-2235, celltech161@yahoo.com.

Jolly Mixers dance with Craig Stevens: 7 p.m., Muse Ballroom, 1700 Beverly. $6 per person.

Spotting a Scam: 7 p.m. Friday, Tech Center Classroom, Salina Public Library. Advice and tips on how to avoid falling victim to online or over-the-phone fraud. Registration required.

ABILENE — Abilene Elks Club Bingo: 7 p.m., 417 N.W. Fourth.

BELOIT — Mitchell County Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., North Central Kansas Wellness Center Gym, 3033 U.S. Hwy. 24. 1-800-733-2767, www.redcrossblood.org.