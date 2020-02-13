"Success isn’t promised to any of us. But it is available to all of us!"

Cody Foster, co-founder of Advisors Excel, inspired the graduates of the Strategic Leadership Academy on Wednesday night with lessons he learned in his career.

The second graduating class of SLA, a program aimed at strengthening minority leadership in Topeka, graduated Wednesday at the Bradbury Thompson Alumni Center at Washburn University.

SLA trains emerging and established minority professionals and community leaders in Topeka for positions of greater responsibility, both as professionals and community leaders.

Foster described how he helped to found Advisors Excel, an industry-leading financial and insurance marketing organization in Topeka. As one of the heads of a company that employs 650 people, Foster shared some of the personal successes, and mistakes, that have shaped his views on leadership.

"Bloom where you’re planted." "Be a light." "Maximize your gifts." Foster shared these words of wisdom with the graduates, a group from diverse career fields, including law enforcement, education, health care and entrepreneurship.

"I think leadership is universal," Foster said. "We need great leaders in every aspect of our community. So I think no matter what role you’re in, where you work, who you’re serving, you have that opportunity to be a leader and really make an impact, not just on the people you’re serving, but also the people around you."

Foster told the group that one of the most important lessons he’s learned at Advisors Excel is to surround yourself with great people, then empower them and invest in them as leaders.

"Topeka needs people who are invested in the community, who are working hard to make it a better community," Foster said. "We need more people who love this community, who want to see it improve and are willing to make themselves better.

"That’s what you saw tonight is people who want to grow and develop themselves so that they can in turn be better leaders in our community."

Over the past 10 months, the nine class members participated in leadership training exercises and engaged in discussions with local and state leaders from the private and public sectors.

Areas of training included community service; leadership traits; styles and characteristics; law enforcement; education; media operations and purpose; state and local legislative issues; and personal financial investment.

At the end of the ceremony, Lt. Robbie Simmons of the Topeka Police Department was presented the Lonnie J. Williams Award, in recognition of his leadership by example during the 10-month program.

"I’m always wanting to be a student," Simmons said. "Classes like this get me out of my comfort zone and allow me to learn new things. Hopefully I will implement that into my career and my personal life.

"My biggest takeaway has been the relationships built as a result of the class. Getting to know my classmates, knowing that my connections and my network are growing just as theirs are. I want to help them when they need help, and hopefully I can call on them to help me when I need it, as well."

SLA chairman Cain Davis said the program is accepting applications for the third class, which will begin in May. Those interested in applying can do so at https://www.strategicleadershipacademy.org/.

Davis said class size is typically about 10, but SLA would accept as many as 20 participants.

"The program is designed for adult minorities of color to have an opportunity to gain insight into how leaders of organizations think. They will have training about the leadership characteristics necessary to lead an organization."

This year’s graduating class included the following Topekans:

• Andrea Lawson, Veterans Affairs Veteran’s Crisis Line, Supervisory Health Science Specialist

• Ariel Jones, Kansas Insurance Department, Financial Analyst

• Betty Young, Topeka Public Schools, Coordinator of Professional Learning

• Carlton Scroggins, City of Topeka, Transportation Planning Manager

• Del-Metrius Herron, Keller Williams Realty, Realtor

• Emmanuel Herron, Infinite Holding Groups, CEO

• Manuel Munoz, City of Topeka, Police Lieutenant

• Mynesha Spencer, Brown v Board National Historic Site, Park Ranger

• Robert Simmons, City of Topeka, Police Lieutenant