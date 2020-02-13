One person was taken to a local hospital after a two-vehicle crash late Thursday morning in west Topeka, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 11:44 a.m. at S.W. 6th Avenue and Gage Boulevard.

Police at the scene said a dark-gray Honda Pilot sport utility vehicle and a silver, four-door Fiat 500L collided in the intersection.

The vehicles came to rest in the southbound lanes of Gage, just south of S.W. 6th, with the Honda facing west and the Fiat facing east.

Police said a passenger in the Fiat was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to a Topeka hospital. The person’s injuries weren’t believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Neither driver required ambulance transportation to the hospital.

Southbound traffic on Gage was blocked at S.W. 6th as crews responded to the scene.

Traffic was allowed to proceed in a single lane north on Gage and east and west on S.W. 6th.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.