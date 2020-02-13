The Skyline High School Boys basketball team trounced Central Christian High School on February 4, overcoming league foe 60-42.

The T-birds came ready to play, jumping out to a 21-9 first-quarter lead. At the half time break, the lead had increased to 33-15. After three-quarters of play, the Thunderbirds were in control over the Cougars of Central, leading 48-26.

The CCHS outscored Skyline in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to erase the early deficit. Final score SHS 60, Central Christian 44.

Sam Fisher led the Thunderbirds with 12 points. Ryan Adams contributed 11 points and three blocks. Sam Fisher pitched in 10 points and stole the ball two times from the Cougars. Eliazar Carrasco had a well-rounded game of nine points, eight rebounds, and three blocks.

On Friday, February 7 the T-birds winged their way to Norwich to play the Eagles. The T-birds were short-handed due to illness but were able to still get the job done, winning 51-38.

Sam Fisher once again led Skyline in scoring, finishing with 18 points and 5 rebounds. Steve Fisher contributed 10 points, and Aden Temanson finished with eight rebounds.

The Thunderbirds turned around and played again on Saturday, February 8. This was a makeup game against Argonia High School that had been postponed due to bad weather.

Playing their second game in as many days, might have been a breaking point for some, but not the Thunderbirds. Skyline outmatched the Red Raiders on every front, winning 79-15.

“It was a busy week of basketball for us,” said coach Kenny Eddy. “Central Christian is always tough. I was impressed with our team defense that night. They were relentless in helping one another out. We held a 26 point lead just before the fourth quarter started.”

Eddy said Friday's game against Norwich was another good one for the Thunderbirds.

“It was a big night for Norwich, with homecoming and a kid going for his 1,000th point. Blake Allender needed six to get to 1,000 and he ended up scoring seven,” Eddy said.. “Norwich is a big physical team. We already are not a tall team, but we were even smaller that night because Eliazar Carrasco was sick.”

In the first quarter, Steve Fisher and Mark Schmidt both picked up two fouls early. They did not play again until the third quarter.

“It was a great game for our bench guys to have meaningful minutes.” Eddy said.

At Argonia, many players saw extended minutes.

“Our guys kept their cool in a physical game. It could have turned ugly quickly,” Eddy said. “Our manager, Caleb Reece, got into the game for the first time since his freshman year when he was diagnosed with a heart condition that has held him out of basketball since. That was an emotional moment.”

Skyline goes to Cunningham on February 11. On February 14, the T-birds will take on Pretty Prairie in front of the home crowd.