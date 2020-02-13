Last week, Pratt High School’s Lady Greenbacks fought hard against Haven and Lyons in back-to-back days of basketball games, seeing one loss, but ended the week with a win. [photo by Bill Rea]

On Thursday, Feb. 6, Pratt traveled to Haven, and played against one of the highest ranked teams of 3A in Kansas, and got beat 19-47.

“We knew going in that Haven was a very good team,” said Head Coach Dustin Hildebrand.

Pratt competed against many girls who had more size, as well as Faith Paramore.

“Faith Paramore is their leading scorer who is signed to play at Oral Roberts next year and so our focus was to try and slow her down,” Hildebrand said.

Sian Helfrich guarded her, and they were able to keep her at 4 points, but Haven’s size was more than the Lady Greenbacks could hold back.

“We didn’t do a good job of keeping them blocked out, taking away baseline and forcing into a double team,” Hildebrand said.

At halftime, the score was 25-12, and in the third quarter, Pratt had a hard time scoring.

“We had several open looks that we normally make and just weren’t falling,” Hildebrand said. They extended the lead by the fourth quarter, Pratt was down 15-39.

“One thing that we struggled with was our transition defense and getting back and stopping the ball and matching up quickly so we don’t leave someone wide open, especially in the paint area.”

They ended the game with a score of 19-47 in Haven’s favor.

The Lady Greenbacks redeemed themselves on Friday at home, winning 43-33 in a back-and-forth match against Lyons.

“Our outside shooting returned after struggling the night before,” Hildebrand said.

A similar challenge Lyons presented as Haven was the size, but the Lady Greenbacks were able to rebound much better than against Haven.

At halftime, Pratt was down by one point, 17-18 after struggling in the second quarter.

“In the 3rd quarter we got back on track and were able to knock down some shots as well as attack the basket and get to the free throw line,” said Hildebrand.

Pratt regained the lead going into the fourth quarter, 28-26.

“We scored early to get to 30 points and then seemed to be stuck there for a few minutes,” Hildebrand said.

When the Lions nearly surpassed the Greenbacks, sophomore Lexi Walker led the team to a win by scoring multiple three-pointers. Walker was the top scorer with 21 points, and Dani Staats scored 17.

Pratt’s homecoming games will be this Friday, Feb. 14 against the Smoky Valley Vikings.