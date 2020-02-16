Supporters for expansion and updates will seek funds elsewhere and reapply for government grants as soon as possible.

The airport was a hot topic this past week in the city of Greensburg. Not only did the council decide not to lease out the 107 acres of harvestable land that surrounds the operational portions of the property. Immediately following that decision the council was informed by City Administrator Stacy Barnes that the Greensburg Airport was not picked as one of the twenty-three project of the Kansas Airport Improvement Program grants.

The Kansas Airport Improvement Program (KAIP) funding is for the purpose of planning, constructing or rehabilitating public use general aviation airports, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation.

The council gave up the possibility of more than $3500, which is what the city received last year for one cutting of hay when they decided to maintain the airport themselves, inevitably costing money instead of making money on the airport. The $3500 earned last year went back into the airport fund for future improvements.

What does that mean for the City of Greensburg’s airport now?

“Its disappointing that we didn’t get the funding” Stacy Barnes City Administrator said “But we will reapply when that opportunity comes up again and until then we will continue to move forward in expanding the airport where we can, as we work with others who support this mission.”



KAIP receives $5 million annually through the T-WORKS transportation program and requires airport sponsors to share in the project costs by paying a minimum of 5% of the total project. The KDOT’s Division of Aviation, which manages the program, considered 113 project applications this year with a combined total project value of $27 million.

The selection board identified $4.2 million of improvements to address the top 15% most impactful airport improvements across the state.

“Aviation represents $20.6 billion in total economic impact for the state of Kansas,” said Bob Brock, KDOT Director of Aviation. “We’ve assessed the remaining $23.5 million of needs and are working with communities to identify best-value strategic improvements through KAIP.”



