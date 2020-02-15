A move toward gentler language in property maintenance violations notices, and an effort to push property owners to talk to city inspectors instead of ignoring the notices were two primary suggestions that came out of a special meeting on code enforcement Friday at City Hall.

The sometimes testy 80-minute meeting involving the City Council, members of a Code Enforcement Committee and city staff also ended with a challenge to council members to respect city staff and get informed on details of specific complaints before accepting what a constituent says.

Many at the meeting agreed that letters the city now sends out to advise property owners they are in violation of city maintenance codes – rules which relate to housing conditions such as peeling paint, deteriorating roofs and porches, or trash in yards – sound threatening and are couched in legal language.

Mayor Jade Piro de Carvallo suggested the city’s public information officer help rewrite the letter to soften its tone. Then former Councilman Steve Dechant, a member of the code committee, offered that body would do it.

It was also suggested that the letter explicitly state the recipient should contact the Code Enforcement office within 30 days to work out a plan for making repairs or improvement, rather than indicating that the repairs had to be done in 30 days.

Then, if that contact was not made, the clock would start on enforcement, potentially ending in municipal court.

Working with the public

Building Official Trent Maxwell advised the council that inspectors are already willing to work with anyone who contacts the office, and more time is almost always granted.

The issue, he said, is with those who ignore the letter and those who play the system to drag out doing work for a year or more.

City Planning and Development Ryan Hvitløk noted that some 1,039 cases were opened last year – out of more than 3,000 properties identified as needing upkeep – and 85% of them have been resolved.

Of all the cases, he said, only about 5% end up in court.

Hvitløk said his staff is also working on developing a half-page sheet that would go out with all notices advising residents of all the programs the city or community has available to help them, including Brush Up Hutch and volunteer assistance from churches and Interfaith Housing Services.

Councilmember Sara Bagwell made several suggestions that met resistance from city staff, including that the city draw up a list of types of violations with different lengths of time allotted to each, depending on the violation, to fix the problem before an inspector comes out.

Maxwell noted that every situation is different, with the time needed subjective, so such a schedule wouldn’t be helpful. He also said if a person is given six months, “at 5 months and 29 days they’ll start, and then they’ll say they need an extension.”

Targeted enforcement?

She then proposed a measure similar to the city’s demolition plan, identifying “the worst of the worst” and only going after those, leaving other properties alone.

“Just give them six months from the start, and if they don’t get it done, then go from the nice phase to the not-so-nice and then to penalties,” Bagwell said.

“We’ve had three out-of-state housing studies that have all identified housing conditions as a top issue,” Maxwell said. “You won’t make a dent if you do it like demolition. It’s too large of a problem … to focus on for 25 years.”

“I have a lot of concern that people get 30 days,” she said. “A person I know just bought a house that was in terrible condition. They got a notice in December they have to paint it and it has a court date. They just moved here and this is their welcoming letter.”

The person applied for Brush Up Hutch, Bagwell continued, referring to a program that helps cover some of the cost of paint for those who meet income criteria and was denied. She claimed they were told the program was out of money and to apply again next year.

“Even though you say you’ll work it out, it’s animosity from the beginning,” she said.

Timing?

The paint program is not out of money, Hvitløk said, but it’s suspended each October until the following spring, which is why they were encouraged to reapply.

The person would be given until spring to paint, Maxwell said, but they have to call the city inspector to discuss it first.

“Put them in a group and treat them all the same after you triage,” she said. “If its paint and stuff you have to consider the weather. If the house needs to be painted, send all the letters out in March and give them the summer. Why are we sending letters in winter?”

“Because that’s the property you don’t want to live next to,” Maxwell said. “We’re the ones on the front lines who answer the complaints, who get the calls every day.”

When a complaint comes in about a property, whatever time of year, they start the code maintenance process and document each step, so that they can show the public the city is responding, even if they’re given until spring to start, he said.

Hvitløk, however, suggested a “hybrid” of Bagwell’s triage idea.

“If it’s something easily cleaned up, like junk in the yard, or a life safety issue, you’ve got 30 days,” he said. “If it's seasonal, give them six months; if it’s a garage in back with peeling paint and broken windows, maybe it doesn’t rise to the level (of enforcement) or give them longer. Like a red, yellow, green system.”

Both Bagwell and Councilman Steve Garza argued their constituents can’t afford to make the repairs, with Bagwell suggesting the city do more to help.

Several people challenged those claims, however, and City Manager John Deardoff asked if she wanted to extend that help to rental properties.

“You think these businesses need subsidizing?” he asked. “You want to pay for materials and have people help them?”

Perceptions

Bagwell also suggested having a place on the city’s website for people to file complaints against city staff, so she could see how many complaints were being made.

The draw a sharp challenge from Maxwell, who said it was not her responsibility.

“There’s so much false stuff out there, that’s one-sided,” he said. “If you take a written complaint and put it in someone’s file, it may not be valid. Management should take the complaint and see if it’s valid. If it’s not validated, it shouldn’t be in a file.”

Both councilmembers and members of the code committee suggested that the issue is primarily one of perception in the community, created by a small but vocal minority and that the system mostly works.

“The voices not being heard,” said Rebekah Starkey Keasling, the city’s Director of Public Information, “are the homes next door where property values are going down or they have mice in their house because the neighbor’s yard is messy. It’s the people who live in rentals who are scared to turn in a landlord for a leaking roof, who are scared about where they’ll move to.”

Maxwell blamed the city’s rental inspection program – which the city ended earlier this month because of landlord complaints – for creating the concerns.

“I’ve been dealing with homeowners for years and years and none of them complained until recently,” he said.

Challenges

Councilman Jon Daveline issued a challenge to his fellow councilmembers.

“As elected officials, we need to be supportive of our inspection department,” he said. “That doesn’t mean we rubber-stamp all their decisions. But we need to be supportive.”

He noted when he takes a complaint call from a constituent, he forwards it to the city manager. Now, instead, he said, he’s going to go to inspection staff to get details first, “to go through the documentation of that case so I’m better informed.”

Daveline also asked Hvitløk to review his budget and see if things can be shifted to employ a full-time housing director.

“Our housing stock has been declining for a long time,” Hvitløk said. “Not just in Hutchinson. It’s going to take a long time to fix this. We have to move forward. We have to find solutions to do it. If neighborhoods are not strong, it's hard to have a strong community… We want to be a partner with property owners, but at the same time, it's too important for us to just turn our backs and hope property owners will do what’s right. Most will, but there are definitely those that won’t.”