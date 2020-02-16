RE/MAX Royal joins Weigand and Sons

Hutchinson’s RE/MAX Royal agents and staff are joining J.P. Weigand & Sons Inc., effective Feb. 14.

The two companies are in the process of getting all the agents moved to their new location at 1716 E. 30th Ave. in Hutchinson. which is the current RE/MAX Royal location.

“Having the RE/MAX team join Weigand is a natural fit for all of us,” said Peggy Ward, President and CFO of J.P. Weigand & Sons, Inc.

RE/MAX Royal brings seven agents including Chad Harris and Art Noll who were formerly with Weigand.

“I have always respected the Weigand brand and Arlan Newell, their Hutchinson Branch Broker,” stated Chad Harris, owner/broker of RE/MAX Royal in a release. “ By combining forces with Weigand, I am able to step down from the broker role to spend more time with my family and pursue other hobbies and interests.”

Hutch Rec Job Fairs set

The Hutchinson Recreation Commission has scheduled a pair of Sunday afternoon job fairs to hire seasonable labor.

The events will be 2 to 4 p.m., Feb. 16 and March 29 at the Dillon Nature Center, 3002 E. 30th Ave.

Seasonal jobs include:

• Dillon Nature Center - camp counselors

• Salt City Splash - lifeguards, swim instructors, admissions/concessions

• Stay to Play - camp counselors

• Fun Valley/Sports - admissions/concessions, umpires, scorekeepers, supervisors

Blue Cross/ Blue Shield employees give to United Way

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas (BCBSKS) employees, retirees and the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Foundation donated $288,058 to United Way 2020 campaigns in Hutchinson, Salina, Topeka and Wichita.

In Hutchinson, 14 employees and the BCBSKS Foundation raised $8,733 for the United Way of Reno County. In Salina, home to 51 employees, donations of $7,408 went the Salina Area United Way, and In Wichita, which has 35 employees, $18,228 was been donated to support the United Way of the Plains’ annual drive.

Registration open for 2020 Statewide Job Fair

TOPEKA – Companies can now register to attend the 5th Annual KANSASWORKS Statewide Job Fair.

The job fair takes place from 3 to 6 p.m., April 2, at 11 locations across the state.

This event is a unique opportunity for companies across Kansas to meet with prospective employees. The Statewide Job Fair provides employers and job seekers a chance to meet face-to-face to network and connect in a location convenient for everyone.

Locations for the 2020 Statewide Fair include Dodge City, El Dorado, Kansas City, Lawrence, Leavenworth, Manhattan, Overland Park, Pittsburg, Salina, Topeka and Wichita.

Employers hoping to have a presence at their area fair can register at kansascommerce.gov/statewidejobfair

Court Reporting & Captioning Week raises awareness of career opportunities

The National Court Reporters Association (NCRA), the country’s leading organization representing stenographic court reporters, captioners, and legal videographers, has designated Feb. 8-15 as the 2020 National Court Reporting & Captioning Week.

During the week the many aspects of court reporting and captioning that make it a viable profession will be showcased, including good salaries, flexibility, interesting venues and the increasing demand for more reporters and captioners to meet the growing number of employment opportunities available in the field.

A career in court reporting or captioning can be the perfect choice for high schoolers who do not want to attend a four-year college, career changers, college redirects, and military veterans and their families.

To further expose the public to the profession, NCRA’s is highlighting its A to Z® Intro to Steno Machine Shorthand program, a free six-to-eight week course offered online nationwide and onsite in a growing number of states for those interested in learning more.

Participants interested in taking part in the program can go to https://www.ncra.org/discoversteno and click on the “sign up” link.

Working court reporters and captioners interested in leading a program can also learn more at NCRA DiscoverSteno.org.