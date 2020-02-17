Look for a cloudy day with highs in the mid-50s on Monday in the Topeka area.

After a cold front moves into the area, highs should only make it to the lower-40s on Tuesday.

Even colder weather is in store for Wednesday, with highs in the upper-30s.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Monday, Washington's Birthday: Patchy fog early. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

• Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. North wind around 10 mph.

• Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

• Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

• Wednesday night: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

• Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

• Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 19.

• Friday: Sunny, with a high near 43.

• Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

• Saturday: A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

• Saturday night: A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

• Sunday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 30%.