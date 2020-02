A truck had about $1,000 in damage after being hit with eggs last week.

Salina police said that sometime between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. Saturday at 320 Hartland Ave., a black 2007 Toyota Tundra owned by Christopher Hendrix, 45, of Salina, was hit with eggs.

Police said the eggs caused paint damage to the back passenger door and the left rear quarter panel.

Hendrix told police it would take about $1,000 to repaint.