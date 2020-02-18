STYX to play Stiefel Theatre in Salina

SALINA — The Stiefel Theatre announced that STYX will be perform at the historic downtown theater at 8 p.m. April 22.

The band established itself with progressive rock music in the 1970s and had 16 top- 40 singles including “Babe,” “Come Sail Away,” “Lady,” “The Best of Times,” “Too Much Time on My Hands” and “Mr. Roboto.”

“We’ve always tried to explain why this is this happening,” keyboardist/vocalist Lawrence Gowan said. “It’s obviously a multitude of factors, but the main one is that our show is really good! And if it’s really good, they’re going to come to see it again.”

Tickets will go on sale at noon Friday at stiefeltheatre.org and at the box office, 151 S. Santa Fe Ave. in Salina.

Man crashes when tire blows in Clark County

ASHLAND — A Georgia man was seriously injured when his vehicle blew a tire on a highway in Clark County on Monday afternoon.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Richard D. Spillers, 34, of Warner, Ga., as eastbound on US-160 highway in a 2002 Chevy SUV when the driver’s side rear tire blew.

Spillers lost control of the vehicle and went into a side skid. The SUV hit a guardrail and then vaulted over it, the report stated. After it impacted the ground, the vehicle then went down an embankment, coming to rest on the passenger side of the vehicle.

Spillers, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to Ashland Medical Center with suspected serious injuries.

The crash occurred about 2:15 p.m. nearly 8 miles west of Ashland.