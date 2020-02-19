The Senate Education Committee approved legislation Wednesday to provide state-funded ACT testing to students at all accredited Kansas schools, including private and home schools.

The state already provides ACT testing for students in public schools. That includes a pre-test for high school freshmen, as well as assessments and the college entrance exam for juniors and seniors.

Sen. Molly Baumgardner, R-Louisburg, said ACT offered to extend the testing at no additional cost to the state. The change in law would allow students who attend both public and private schools during their high school years to have access to the tests.

"We know the reality in the state of Kansas is kids that might be home schooled or attending private, they tend to kind of weave in and out of our public schools,“ Baumgardner said.

Before passing the proposal, the committee adopted an amendment by Sen. Barbara Bollier, D-Mission Hills, that requires the state board of education to issue an annual report on aggregate test results.

The committee sent the proposal to the full Senate on a voice vote without opposition.