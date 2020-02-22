MINNEAPOLIS — Jettie F. Condray, 74, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at his home. He was born March 31, 1945, near Miltonvale to Warren W. and Clara Genevieve (Fuller) Condray.

Jettie was a graduate of Miltonvale High School. He earned his master’s degree in elementary education from Kansas State University.

Jettie and Mary M. “Peg” Wilkey were united in marriage Nov. 11, 1972. He taught school for many years and most recently served as curator for Ottawa County Museum for 25 years. Jettie was a longtime member of Clay Center Reformed Presbyterian Church.

Survivors are his wife, Peg; sons, Chuck (Angelia), Jes (Laurisa), Joel (Amanda) and Kelly (Cindy); 10 grandchildren; brother, Jerry Condray (Doris); and sister, Janet Boss.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at First Presbyterian Church, Minneapolis. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Lamar.

Visitation will be 2-7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, with family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m., at Wilson Family Funeral Home, Minneapolis.

Memorials may be made to Ottawa County Museum, Clay Center Reformed Presbyterian Church or Hospice of Salina.

