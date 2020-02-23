Nu Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma (DKG), a society of women educators, met on Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Hutchinson Public Library, with 14 members present. Julia Johnson, one of the DKG $100 classroom grant recipients, spoke about her project. She works at Hutchinson High School as an art teacher and has formed an Art Club. The students decided they wanted to watch Bob Ross videos and paint with him. They are very excited to have this opportunity to paint together. About 12 are in attendance when the club meets twice a month. Julia has used the grant money to buy needed supplies for the students such as canvas pads, brushes, etc. By starting the Art Club, Julia said it helps the students find their community of friends and it is a way to express themselves.

Grant recipient Jenny Harbaugh was unable to attend but sent a thank-you note with an explanation of how the grant was used. Jenny is a counselor in Pretty Prairie and used her grant to get books that stress character education. She was able to purchase 15 books. Some topics of the books were honesty, self-esteem, good manners, love, friends, and emotions. Jenny uses these with whole class or individual instruction. Both of the receipents were grateful to have these funds to help their students.

After these presentations, refreshments were served and a short business meeting was held. The state convention will be April 17-19, 2020 in Wichita with Nu Chapter helping.

The next meeting will be March 5 at the HCC Fire Science Building at 3211 East 4th, at 4:30 p.m. Members will be hearing a presentation from Chief Deal, the Fire Science instructor, on the Fire Science program at Hutchinson Community College.