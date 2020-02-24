Woman arrested in connection with stabbing boyfriend

JUNCTION CITY — A 21-year-old woman was arrested Sunday night in connection with stabbing her boyfriend in Junction City, authorities said.

The woman was identified as Kyrianna Johnson, 21.

The incident was reported at 6:28 p.m. Sunday at an apartment complex at 110 W. 16th St. in Junction City.

According to Junction City police Capt. Trish Giordano, officers were sent to the apartment complex after receiving a report of an individual bleeding at that address.

Responding officers found John Edward Motton, 25, of Junction City, suffering from a stab wound to his chest, Giordano said. Motton also is known by the last name of Drummond, she said.

Johnson was arrested in connection with aggravated domestic battery and was transported to the Geary County Jail.

Man arrested after shot fired in hotel

SALINA — A Salina man was arrested after a shot was apparently fired in a hotel room Saturday.

Salina Police said at 3:45 p.m. Saturday it was called to 2455 Virginia Drive after staff at the Farifield Inn and Suites reported a bullet hole found in the wall of a room.

Police said a 68-year-old man from Goodland told staff that an electrical wall outlet exploded. When staff went to the man’s room they discovered what appeared to be a bullet hole in the wall.

When officers arrived, police said three people were leaving the room where it appeared the shot came from. Officers cleared the room and saw marijuana in plain view and what appeared to be a bullet hole.

Police said the three people were detained and brought to the police department. After an investigation, Juan Whitaker Jr., 19, of Salina was arrested in connection to criminal discharge of a firearm into an occupied dwelling, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering a child, as one of the people was a 15-year old boy.