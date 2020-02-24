Ruby Joyce Wytcherley, 94, of McPherson, passed away on Saturday (Feb. 22, 2020) surrounded by her family at The Cedars in McPherson.

She was born on Jan. 22, 1926, in McPherson, the daughter of Lewie L. and Orpha M. (Smith) Hastriter. She graduated from Central Academy and College in McPherson and Greenville College in Greenville, Ilinois, with a degree in biology in 1947. On August 27, 1947, Ruby was united in marriage to Stanley G. Wytcherley in McPherson. This union was blessed with three children, Linda, Gary, and Lori.

Ruby and Stan lived in Southern California for 44 years before moving back to McPherson in 1996. She was an elementary school teacher for most of her years in California. She loved to travel, having been to 39 countries including Israel five times and all 50 states.

Survivors include: husband, Stan of McPherson; children, Linda Lundquist (Karl) of Katy, Texas, Gary Wytcherley (Betty Ann) of Fullerton, Calfornia, and Lori Enderle (Steve) of McPherson; a sister, Donna Hull (Bob) of McPherson; three grandchildren, Juliana Seale (Andy) of Katy, Texas, Danny Enderle (Nancy) of Odenton, Maryland, and Sarah O'Neal (Adam) of McPherson; and nine great-grandchildren.

A private family gathering will be held and the final resting place will be in McPherson Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be given to Bridges for Peace or The Shepherd’s Light in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460. Personal condolences may be sent to the family at www.stockhamfamily.com.