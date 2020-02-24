McPHERSON — Ruby Joyce Wytcherley, 94, passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. She was born Jan. 22, 1926, in McPherson to Lewie L. and Orpha M. (Smith) Hastriter.

Survivors include her husband, Stan, of McPherson; children, Linda Lundquist (Karl), of Katy, Texas, Gary Wytcherley (Betty Ann), of Fullerton, Calif., and Lori Enderle (Steve), of McPherson; sister, Donna Hull (Bob), of McPherson; three grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

A private family gathering will be held and the final resting place will be in McPherson Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be given to Bridges for Peace or The Shepherd’s Light, in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 N. Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460.

Personal condolences may be sent to the family at www.stockhamfamily.com.