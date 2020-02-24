A 25-year-old Texas man was behind bars in Jackson County following his arrest over the weekend in the city of Whiting, authorities said.

The arrested man was identified as Logan Jarrett Brown, of Henderson, Texas.

Authorities said the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday from a residence at 437 Pratt Street in Whiting regarding a domestic altercation.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said the caller reported a man who was intoxicated and locked outside of the residence broke the window out of the back door. Morse said the man allegedly broke out many of the windows of the house south of 437 Pratt Street while shouting at the occupants.

Morse said the occupants of the second residence were unfamiliar with the suspect.

Jackson County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene and took the man, later identified as Brown, into custody.

Brown was booked into the Jackson County Jail in Holton in connection with criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, and three counts of battery on a law enforcement officer.

Brown remained Monday in the Jackson County Jail, where Morse said he was awaiting bond.