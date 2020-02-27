Today's installment of Throwback Thursday takes us to the block of East 1st Avenue on the south side. The property at 11 East First has been there with businesses for a very long time. But for this article, we will concentrate on businesses after World War II.

After a succession of barber shops on this property, in 1950, John Price opened the "Spudnut Shop" at 11 E. 1st. In 1952, Francis Barnes bought it and renamed it Spudnut and Coffee. In 1954, Vernon Brach bought it.

By 1958, the Spudnut was gone and it became the Hall Abstract & Title Co. Between 1970 and 1988, it was the Bernina Sewing Center. After that time, a variety of small businesses have occupied the property.

In the 2000s, Bay Nguyen bought the property and remodeled it completely. In 2013, Jim Galyon moved Classic Barbershop to this location to complete the full circle of barbershops at this location. Classic Barbershop today at 11 E. 1st is still owned by Jim Galyon, with the property still owned by Bay Nguyen.