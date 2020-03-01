The Volunteer Center of Reno County, a United Way Agency, is a central clearinghouse for volunteer opportunities in Reno County. Area non-profit and governmental organizations have submitted the following requests for help. To pursue one of these or one of our other many volunteer opportunities listed with THE VOLUNTEER CENTER, call 665-4960 or e-mail volunteercenter@hutchcc.edu.

HUTCHINSON ZOO is needing volunteers to help with their Mini-Farm. The Mini-Farm has llamas, dwarf goats, donkeys, a mini horse, a dwarf pony, and a mini cow. Volunteers are mostly needed for shifts on the weekends, but will be needed daily during the summer. Volunteers will help feed the animals, clean the yards, and supervise/facilitate people interacting with the animals. Volunteers must pass a background check and be available for at least one shift per week. Training will be provided before starting. Volunteers must be at least 16 years old and up, or 12-16 years old may volunteer with an adult.

GUARDIANS OF THE CHILDREN will be holding their annual Kids Day at the Hutchinson Zoo on April 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteers will be helping set up tables, run activities like games, the cake walk, the raffle, and helping set up and tear down. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old, no known record of child/domestic violence history, must be able to stand and interact with the general public.

SOROPTIMIST WOMEN'S SHOW will be needing volunteer door attendants on March 28 from 7:30-10:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Volunteers will sit or stand near exit doors to make sure the general public is not entering without a ticket. Volunteers must enjoy working with the public. Volunteers can sit or stand for this position, but there will be some standing to open the doors.

AMERICAN RED CROSS is needing local Blood Drive volunteers to register donors, escort donors or serve food/snacks. All volunteers will be contacted approximately two weeks before each blood drive to choose their work times. Volunteers must be sociable, able to walk and stand for a 2-3 hour shift, and be responsible and trustworthy. The next blood drive will take place March 30, 31 and April 1.

SUNDANCE FARMS would like to have volunteers that are willing and able to help with farm chores, do some grounds work, fixing and putting up fence, and other general duties. Volunteers should expect some moderate physical outside activity. Previous experience would be helpful, but not necessary.

ET CETERA SHOP is needing volunteer clerks and cashiers. Clerks will assist customers and straighten clothing racks. Cashiers are responsible for running the cash register and also assisting customers. Volunteers must have a willingness to work with the public, have a pleasant personality, and be able to stand/walk for long periods of time. Volunteers are also needed to help in the linens department with measuring, hanging, sorting, etc.