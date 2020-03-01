An expanded welding program at Attica may be on the horizon for Pratt Community College. Currently, there are some associated courses available at Attica but not a full program, said PCC President Michael Calvert at the Feb. 17 PCC Board of Trustees meeting.

There would probably have to be other school districts involved to get enough students to make a welding program sustainable. The potential new program will be discussed again at the March trustees meeting.

Members of Phi Theta Kappa, an international honor society for two year colleges, shared some of their experiences at PCC with the trustees.

Another group of students from the Student Leadership Council, representing all academic and athletic areas of the college, also shared their experiences at PCC plus what they liked about the college and what they would like to see improved. Several students said they liked the friendly atmosphere and how everyone was willing to help them when they had a problem. Every student in the group said they wanted better Wifi service on the campus.

Mason Eck, PTK officer and SLC representative, said the staff and instructors want students to succeed at PCC and he always has had good communication with the teachers.

Colin Bell, member of the PCC eSports team, said he was busy being a resident assistant, on a work study program and a member of the eSports team which is currently 12-0 on the season. PCCs eSports has beaten teams from Kansas State University, University of Kansas, Oklahoma University, University of Nebraska, Wichita State University and Hutchinson Community College already this year, Bell said. The team competes in League of Legends and Hearthstone. They recently received new equipment and have moved to a new location on campus with more space and windows.

A student from Turkmenistan, Enayy Kurbanova, said she was busy with art projects, some of which are on display in the PCC art gallery. Kurbanova said she has not been home for two years but does not feel homesick because of how she is treated by the faculty and other students.

Trustee member Ed Barrett said it was good to have the students share their stories as they remind the board why they do what they do.

Calvert said faculty member Trish Jackson, who oversees PTK, has done an outstanding job increasing membership in the organization and raising it to a 4-star chapter. Her ultimate goal is to reach 5 Star status, the highest for PTK, he said.

The board learned that, in conjunction with PTK, Lisa Perez Miller, vice president of students/enrollment, was recently named PTK Distinguished College Administrator.

A PCC automotive program information booth at the Cars for Charity Rod and Custom Car Show in Wichita on Jan. 17, 18 and 19 was very successful. More than 125 high school students from nine high schools visited the booth, said Stephanie Wiese, English instructor.