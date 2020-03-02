Look for mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower-50s on Monday in the Topeka area, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday should see a slight warm-up, with highs in the lower-60s.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the weather service:

• Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

• Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

• Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 62. West wind around 5 mph.

• Tuesday night: Clear, with a low around 38. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

• Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

• Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

• Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 63.

• Thursday night: Clear, with a low around 32.

• Friday: Sunny, with a high near 59.

• Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

• Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

• Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

• Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 66.