For the first time in five years, the Pratt High School Scholars Bowl team qualified and competed at the 4A State Scholars Bowl tournament, placing 8th.

There are 36 teams in the 4A division in Kansas, and 4 from each of the two Regional tournaments go on to state.

Pratt placed first in pool play and finished fourth at Regionals, qualifying them for state. At Regionals Pratt defeated some big names, including Wellington, Augusta, Winfield, and even Abilene, who was undefeated.

Throughout the season, Pratt placed well at most of their tournaments beginning in the fall.

Varsity made it to finals at all but one or two tournaments, and JV placed first and went undefeated at the Cheney tournament.

“Overall, Varsity and JV were very successful throughout the entire year,” Head Coach Kyle Farmer said.

According to Farmer, one of Pratt’s greatest successes along with League and Regionals was placing 2nd at the Nickerson tournament.

After qualifying for State, the team prepared for State by practicing questions from last year, as well as studying math with one of the math teachers at the high school, Derek Liggett.

Farmer says the future of Pratt High Scholars Bowl looks promising, as both Pratt High JV and the Liberty Middle School eighth grade teams have had great seasons.

“I think it’s going to look great. A lot of our JV team has done phenomenal this year, so we are going to look very strong for next year,” Farmer said. “The eighth grade class, from what I’ve been told, has been undefeated this year.”

Farmer will miss this year’s seniors, Andres Venegas, Riley Decker, and Donovan McAbee.

“They have done a great job being leaders,” Farmer said. “I could not ask for a better team.”

Farmer said he was especially grateful for the support of USD 382 administration and staff at the home meets.