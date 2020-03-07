BYERS — Family and friends of 20-year-old Pratt County bull rider Brody Ross say they believe in answered prayer. For good reason.

Six months ago, Ross was seriously injured in a one-car accident not far from his Byers home northwest of Pratt. After months in a coma, family and friends report that Ross is on the mend at his family home near Atlanta, Ga.

Ross sustained a traumatic brain injury, multiple skull fractures, a broken back (in two places) and a broken shoulder in the accident which occurred in the early morning hours after midnight Saturday, August 17, 2019.

He spent 49 days in intensive care and was hospitalized for four months and three days.

Ross’s friends have been able to track his recovery progress through caringbridge.org website where family members have posted Brody’s progress updates since the accident.

Ross was well-known on the regional rodeo circuit as Cowboy Brody, and while living in Pratt County, he worked at Pratt Livestock, bringing cattle up to the indoor arena for sale.

Cole Devlin, Brody’s boyhood friend from Georgia, worked with Ross at Pratt Livestock and continues his employment there. The men had traveled to Montana, where Ross met girlfriend Jordan Turner.

Ross, Turner and Devlin were together the night of the accident when Ross’s car struck a telephone pole.

“Brody had the most serious injuries,” said Devlin, who wasn’t injured. “Jordon, who was driving, was also hurt. She had a skull fracture, brain bleed and broken collarbone.”

Ross and Turner were taken by ambulance to Pratt Regional Medical Center and then transferred by ambulance to Hillside Medical Center. Ross later was transferred to Georgia for continued medical care.

Turner flew to Georgia with Ross by medical transport and remains there with him and his family.

After being hospitalized 125 days, Ross was released in time to be home to celebrate Christmas and also started outpatient rehabilitation at Shepherd Pathways.

On Feb. 10, Devlin reported Ross was improving daily.

“He is getting a variety of therapies which include speech, occupational, physical, recreational, and music just to name a few,” he said. “He continues to improve every day. He is walking with a walker and does well with it.”