Pratt organization supports brain safety and service organizations.

The Pilot Club International of Pratt welcomed five new members in February 2020.

Laurie Stroda, Belinda Gimpel, Jean Mease, Nancy Boland and Becky Holcomb each received their Pilot notebook, name badge and a red rose, as a token of friendship. Pratt president Jeanette Gaider officiated the ceremony.

A 6th member, Yadira (Gia) Garcia-Pedroza also joined the local club but could not attend the ceremony.

Pilot International of Pratt, Kansas is a non-profit service organization that meets twice monthly on the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of every month.

On March 7, the club supported a sorority group to raise money for local charities at a western Quartermania event. Next week, local Pilots will visit elementary schools with the “Brainminder” puppets to give a puppet show that teaches children to be aware of common sense rules for the safety of their brains. Brain safety is one the main objectives of Pilot International. Brain Awareness Week is March 15-22, 2020.

