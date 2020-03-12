This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to CJOnline at www.cjonline.com/subscribe.

A man in his 70s who had been living at a long-term care facility in Wyandotte County has died after being infected with COVID-19, becoming the state’s first casualty from the rapidly spreading illness.

Gov. Laura Kelly declared a state of emergency Thursday evening to assist public health officials as they grapple with the developing threat. Kansas Department of Health and Environment secretary Lee Norman said it was possible the state soon could see a spike in cases.

The man’s death, announced by Kelly at a news conference at the Statehouse, marks the fifth known case of the coronavirus in Kansas. Earlier in the day, officials said three men in Johnson County had tested positive.

The man in Wyandotte County was taken to Providence Hospital in Kansas City, Kan., for a cardiac-related health problem. Medical staff noticed he had a fever, and the man died Wednesday morning, less than 24 hours after his arrival.

Norman said a postmortem test confirmed the man was infected by the coronavirus, which complicated underlying health issues.

Officials were working to determine how the man was infected. Unlike earlier cases, this is the first known case of the virus spreading within the state.

Kelly said the situation demanded that she declare a state of emergency, which "will ensure we bring to bear the full resources of our government and appropriately respond to Kansans' specific needs during this time."

"I want to let every Kansan know we will use all resources necessary as we continue to mitigate the spread of this virus," Kelly said. "It is also worth repeating to all Kansans, this is not the time to panic."

Health officials were looking to identify and quarantine anyone who had come into contact with the Wyandotte County man in the past 14 days.

Laura Howard, secretary for the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services, said nurses at long-term care facilities in Kansas are following protocols established by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That includes restricting access to visitors.

"I know it can be frustrating if you have a loved one who may be in one of these facilities," Howard said, "but know that those who are young, those who are healthy who may not even have very much impact from COVID-19, can be the very carrier who puts the most vulnerable at risk."

KDHE was preparing to issue new guidelines on Friday that include recommendations for social distancing and avoiding large crowds. The agency established a public hotline for information about the virus at 866-534-3463.

"On one hand, we're not overly surprised to see that we've had a case such as this in the state of Kansas," Norman said, "but it is of note of course that it is the first locally derived case."

Last week, a woman from Johnson County who was infected while visiting the northeast region of the United States became the first person in Kansas to test positive for COVID-19. The three men from Johnson County who tested positive had traveled to a conference in Florida where others were infected.

Kelly said her administration also was preparing to issue new guidelines regarding activities at the Statehouse, where hundreds of people typically fill the rotunda. Large gatherings will be canceled, she said.

"We will shut that down for a while because we need to provide public safety for those who do work here," Kelly said.

The Legislature at this time is planning to conduct business as usual, she said.