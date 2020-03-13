This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to CJOnline at www.cjonline.com/subscribe.

Management for Sumner Community Hospital in Wellington says the medical facility has closed its doors after years of financial struggle exacerbated by a lack of support from local physicians.

Hospital officials began talks about closing a month ago, said Dennis Davis, chief legal officer for Rural Hospital Group Consolidated LLC, a Kansas City, Mo.-based operation that purchased the hospital for $3.85 million in 2018.

Davis said the ownership group took over operations from the city of Wellington’s health authority and invested an additional $2 million in cash into the facility. Before closing on Thursday, the hospital served just eight patients in a behavioral health unit. Those patients were transferred to other care providers.

"You don’ have to read much media to know rural health care is in a state of crisis and has been for many years," Davis said.

He said the group downsized staff to about 75 employees to help bring down costs. The 120,000-square-foot facility was built in the 1950s.

Wellington city manager Shane Shields said the biggest immediate impact to the community is the burden on emergency management services. The town of 8,000 is about 35 miles south of Wichita, and the extended drive for ambulances could be costly.

"Our EMS department is prepared and making sure of the availability of staff to handle the increased transports," Shields said. "We have well-trained and dedicated EMTs that will continue the care of all patients as they are transported elsewhere.

The hospital posted a notice on its door late Thursday serving notice that the facility and its emergency operations were closed. Patients were directed to request medical records by leaving a message.

Davis said the ownership group hoped to make the hospital viable by centralizing back office functions, Davis said. The group also manages hospitals in Hillsboro, Kan., and Marion, Ky., that are financially stable.

"This is the first hospital we’ve had to close, and its a very unpleasant task," Davis said. "The city of Wellington, authority board, people in Wellington supported us as much as they can. But the only people who admit patients to hospitals are doctors, and when you don’t have the doctors’ support, a small, rural hospital cannot make it."

Davis said physicians preferred to send patients to hospitals in Wichita.

Laura Lombard, who is seeking the Democratic nomination in the 4th District congressional race, blamed Senate President Susan Wagle and other Republicans who stand in the way of Medicaid expansion. Small hospitals would benefit from federally funded health care coverage made available through Medicaid expansion.

"Our rural communities are unnecessarily losing their hospitals due to lack of funding," Lombard said. "Yesterday, in the middle of the most significant health crisis we have seen in a generation, this obstructionism resulted in the closure of a health care facility here in the 4th District."

The closing comes amid heightened concerns about the spread of the coronavirus in Kansas. Four people in Johnson County have tested positive for COVID-19, and a Wyandotte County man died after being infected with the virus at a long-term care facility. Authorities on Friday said a Butler County man also tested positive, bringing the total confirmed cases in Kansas to six.

"The coronavirus is going to be difficult for rural hospitals because they don’t have quarantine abilities," Davis said.

Check back for updates as this story develops.