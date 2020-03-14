The three Republicans and lone Democrat in the Kansas congressional delegation responded to the coronavirus pandemic Saturday by voting for a U.S. House bill offering free virus testing, business tax credits, sick leave and enhanced unemployment benefits.

The House voted 363-40 shortly before 1 a.m. to send the measure to the Senate, which is expected to take it up Monday.

"The bill is not perfect," said U.S. Rep. Ron Estes, the Republican 4th District congressman. "It helps Kansas families now and in the near future, and complements the unprecedented actions the president already took this week to mitigate the health and economic impact of this pandemic."

U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, a Democrat serving the 3rd District in the Kansas City area, said federal lawmakers had to assist the estimated 30 million people in the United States without access to paid sick leave, many of whom work low-wage jobs requiring close contact with the public, like restaurant workers or health care aides.

"The Families First Act takes smart, strategic measures to help protect the personal safety and financial security of our families," Davids said. "It includes many of the vital measures I called for, such as free testing, paid sick leave to replace lost wages and help stop the spread of the virus, and strengthened food assistance for children and families."

Under the House bill, individuals could qualify for two weeks of paid sick leave and up to three months of family and medical leave. It contained tax credits to help small- and medium-size businesses finance the new benefit for those who were ill, quarantined or caring for others.

The bill also includes enhanced unemployment benefits, free virus testing and additional funding for food assistance and Medicaid for the poor.

Topeka Republican Steve Watkins, the U.S. representative of the 2nd District, said the central elements of bipartisan relief legislation should be "timely, temporary and targeted."

"We are resilient and will beat COVID-19," Watkins said.

President Donald Trump signed the first coronavirus response bill last week allocating $8.3 billion to federal agencies grappling with the health crisis. On Thursday, the president declared a national emergency.

In this second package opposed by 40 House Republicans, Estes said GOP negotiators fought against attempts by Democrats to expand the bill beyond bounds of the COVID-19 outbreak and "play politics with the lives of the American people."

"Kansans should feel confident in the steps that government agencies, medical professionals and businesses are taking to keep your families safe," Estes said.