PITTSBURG — Pittsburg moved into round 2 of the fifth-annual Strongest Town Contest after topping Sharon, Pennsylvania, 56% to 44% in round 1.

The Strongest Town Contest is a bracket-based competition designed to spotlight communities from around the world that are building enduring financial resilience at the local level and actively embodying the Strong Towns approach to economic growth and development.

Pittsburg in southeast Kansas learned Monday it was one of 16 finalists.

Other results were as follows:

Highland Park, IL (55%) vs. Victoria, BC (45%)

Sylvania, OH (55%) vs. Abingdon, VA (45%)

Hamilton, MO (53%) vs. Lander, WY (47%)

Watertown, SD (64%) vs. Streator, IL (36%)

Beloit, WI (56%) vs. Wytheville, VA (44%)

Winona, MN (61%) vs. Chubbuck, ID (39%)

Athens, OH (70%) vs. Haifa, Israel (30%)

According to a release from the City of Pittsburg, nominees completed questionnaires, which were published as part of the first round of voting. Nominators from the towns that advance to the subsequent rounds will be given a series of interactive challenges, ending with just one community claiming the title of 2020’s Strongest Town.

Every year, the Strongest Town contest promotes high levels of local civic engagement in the nominated communities. Past winners have included Musekgon, Michigan; Traverse City, Michigan; Carlisle, Pennsylvania; and Pensacola, Florida.

People can visit www.strongtowns.org to cast a vote throughout the competition.