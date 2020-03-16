Boil water advisory rescinded for City of Ulysses

TOPEKA - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a boil water advisory on Sunday for the City of Ulysses in Grant County.

The advisory was issued because of a loss of pressure due to a main break. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

Public water suppliers in Kansas take all measures necessary to notify customers quickly after a system failure or shutdown. Regardless of whether it’s the supplier or KDHE that announces a boil water advisory, KDHE will issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.

Laboratory testing samples collected from the City of Ulysses indicate no evidence of contamination and all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved.

For consumer information please visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage: http://www.kdheks.gov/pws/emergencyresponse/water_disruption.htm .