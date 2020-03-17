The McPherson Sentinel is providing this information free of charge. For more local journalism, subscribe to mcphersonsentinel.com at mcphersonsentinel.com/subscribe.

McPherson Hospital has began assessing patients who presented with respiratory symptoms consistent with the coronavirus (COVID-19). At this time, there has been no identified risk to the community, nor any positive cases.

“As your community hospital and public health department, we feel prepared in the event of any patient presenting to the McPherson Hospital who reports with the associated symptoms of COVID-19 or as a person under investigation,” the hospital wrote in a joint statement issued with the McPHerson County Health Department. “We have reviewed both internal policies and procedures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and are following proper protocols to take every precaution.”

Anyone experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, cough, and shortness of breath, and/or believe they may have had contact or have had contact with someone with a laboratory confirmed case of COVID-19, should call their primary care doctor or the McPherson Hospital.

“ Do not show up to the healthcare facility without calling ahead and receiving special instruction,” the hospital and health department wrote in a joint statement.

People can protect themselves with preventative actions.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

If you are sick, to keep from spreading illness to others, you should

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

For more information that is frequently updated, visit: kdheks.gov or cdc.gov. You may also call the KDHE phone bank at 1-866-534-3463.