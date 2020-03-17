Due to the current directive from the CDC and KDHE the Pratt Knights of Columbus announced Monday they will be postponing the Lenten Fish Fry suppers that take place on Fridays during Lent season in Pratt.

The Pilot Club of Pratt has postponed their annual Chicken and Noodle Dinner from March 23 to April 22, 2020 to avoid exposing people at risk to the virus. Tickets purchased for March 23 will be honored for the April 22 alternative date. Additional tickets may still be purchased.

The Lenten Luncheon for March 18 in Pratt at the First United Methodist Church has been canceled. A decision regarding the remaining lunches will be made soon, according to pastor of the First United Methodist Church, Marvin Ewertt.

George Stevens of the B-29 Bombers on the Prairie Museum in Pratt reported in Tuesday morning to cancel this Thursday’s (March 19) Movie Nite at the Museum event at the B-29 Museum, 82 Curran Road. It remains to be seen if that event will be rescheduled sometime in the future.

Pratt Public Library closed it’s doors at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17 and will remain closed until further notice, with announcements made on their Facebook page.

The Hope Center in Pratt is now open only by appointment. Those needing assistance may call the following numbers: Hope Center (620) 933-2166, Agape (620) 388-4191, Prescription Assistance (620) 933-2165 and Lisa Hart - insurance specialist (620) 450-1153.

The Pratt County Historical Museum will be closed until further notice, as will the Vernon Filley Art Museum which closed March 17, 2020. All April events at the Filley have been postponed.

In Hudson, the annual Hudson Cream Flour Festival, scheduled for March 28 has been canceled. The organization released a statement that they wanted to minimize the risk of coronavirus spread for many high risk local residents in that area.

The Kiowa County Senior Center closed its ’dining area’ until restrictions from the CDC and KDHE have been lifted, but will still provide pick-up and delivery meals by appointment. Kiowa County seniors may call 620-723-2288 or 620-518-0758 for assistance.

On a wider scale, K-State Research and Extension Agents in Stafford, Pratt and Kiowa counties, in accordance with CDC recommendations that no face-to-face meetings occur for 8 weeks, have canceled all 4-H and extension meetings. This includes the tri-county Tractor Safety Training Course that was set for March 28. Though required by law, this course has been temporarily postponed.

Pratt Community College, along with all other NJCAA schools, has canceled all spring sports. Other college associations like NAIA and NCAA have also announced the cancellation of all spring sports seasons.

The Kansas High School Activities Association has temporarily banned all spring sports practices, but springs seasons have not been officially canceled at this time.

The 2020 Kansas Mennonite Relief Sale, scheduled this year for April 17 and 18 has been canceled due to concerns of the coronavirus spread. This is an annual event held in Hutchinson each year.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism has canceled their commission meeting in Topeka that was scheduled for March 26. Regulations that were scheduled to be voted on during the public hearing portion of that meeting will be rescheduled for a future date. Parties interested in providing comment on public hearing items may do so electronically by contacting commissioners, here https://ksoutdoors.com/KDWPT-Info/Commission/Commissioners. To view pending regulation changes, future meetings, or to view video recordings of past meetings, visit https://ksoutdoors.com/KDWPT-Info/Commission.

This list will be updated daily. Please send event further event cancellation notices to jstultz@pratttribune.com.