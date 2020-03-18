Rainbow dice games, shamrock shakers and patrons dressed in green made the party a party at the Kiowa County Senior Center in Greensburg on Tuesday, despite the knowledge that it might be the last one for a while.

“So we probably should have closed and not had one last hoorah, but in an effort to get folks informed we were open for St. Patrick’s Day,” said Kari Kyle, director of the senior center in Greensburg. “Everyone had a blast, and now we wait. Wait for news that everything we all are doing is working to stop the spread of coronavirus in Kansas.”

Kyle announced to seniors at the center on March 17, and to the community via Facebook, that the center will be closed to “dining in” as of March 18 until the CDC and KDHE lift recommendations.

“Until then we will offer meal pick-up by appointment and delivery to those unable to come to the center,” Kyle said. “We encourage our people to take advantage of these services as supplies in stores may be in short supply.”

Kyle said she had a brigade of volunteers offering to help deliver and facilitate meals.

“We are closed because there is no way for us to sit everyone 6 feet away from each other,” she said. “Senior centers are exempt from the restriction of mass gatherings if we can seat people at least 6 feet apart in all directions. It is not a recommendation, it is a mandate that we have to follow.”

Kerri Ulrich, director of the Kiowa County Health Department, came up with an idea to hlep serve seniors meals "drive through" style at the Greensburg facility. They may drive up under the south awning and disinfected volunteers will take their meals out to them. A $3.50 donation per meal is suggested, but not required.

“We are delivering our normal meals-on-wheels and also have some volunteers that have stepped up to deliver to Mullinville and Haviland,” Kyle said. “We encourage those 60 and older to please call if they are in need of meals. For now, our supply is good and we do not want anyone going without a good, balanced, nutritious meal.”

Those in Kiowa County who want to take advantage of their meal service may call Kyle at 620-723-2288 or 620-518-0758.

“We are here and ready to help," Kyle said