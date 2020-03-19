Reverend Maurice Edward Walker, age 96, passed into the presence of his Lord on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Maranatha Village in Springfield, Missouri.



Maurice leaves behind six children, 17 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. His children are Mauri (Dianne) Walker of Green Valley, AZ; Alan (Kathy) Walker of Lake Charles, LA; Linda (Ed) Payne of Des Moines, IA; Cheryl (David) Scott of Bloomington, IL; David (Kay) Walker of Rose Hill, KS; and Joe Walker of Springfield, MO.



Maurice’s wife of 73 years, Zerita, preceded him in death on July 25, 2015. He was also preceded in death by his parents, J. Wils and Beulah Tanner Walker; and his sisters, Dorothy Ellis and Margaret Tingley.



Maurice was born on January 14, 1924, in Lerna, Illinois. He married Zerita Caton on June 6, 1942. In the late 1940s, Maurice and his father owned a Deep Rock gas station in Mattoon, Illinois. He was a Boy Scoutmaster for several years in the early 1950s. In 1955, he left the oil business and began working in sales for the Clark Sanding Machine Company, traveling most of the state of Illinois selling equipment, Maurice and Zerita both gave their hearts to the Lord in 1956. Two years later he joined the sales force of New York Life Insurance and excelled in leadership for the next six years. Answering the call to ministry in 1961, he moved his family to Springfield, Missouri to attend Central Bible Institute, now a part of Evangel University. Maurice was ordained as a minister in the Fellowship of the General Council of the Assemblies of God in 1969, and in 2019 was recognized for 50 years of service by the Executive Presbytery. Pastor and Zerita Walker faithfully served in churches in Davenport, Hampton, and Ft. Madison, IA, from 1966-1970; Cambridge, MN, from 1970-1973; and Pratt, KS, from 1973-1989. Upon retirement, Maurice served as an Associate Pastor and Missions Director in Mustang, OK, before moving to Maranatha Village in Springfield, MO, in 2007, where he maintained an active ministry. His love for Jesus and desire that all should know Him were at the heart of who he was.



