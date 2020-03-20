While events are canceled, stores limit hours and people adapt to the rules of social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Leavenworth Interfaith Community of Hope will continue to serve Leavenworth’s homeless population with a handful of changes to its safety procedures.

The Leavenworth Interfaith Community of Hope includes a day shelter, a night shelter and Welcome Central under one roof. The facility is located at the corner of Third and Kiowa streets in Leavenworth.

Sister Vickie Perkins, director of the shelter, said the shelter is operating in a limited capacity. She said the day shelter is currently only available to those who stayed in the night shelter the night before, limiting the number of people coming in and out.

The shelter is still serving its regularly scheduled breakfast from 7-8 a.m. and lunch from noon to 1 p.m. but strictly by way of carryout.

Perkins said the shelter is operating with between 25 and 28 beds per night.

She also said they are limiting the transportation they provide.

“We’re trying to drive some but we have very limited driving transportation services at this point,” she said. “We are doing some driving but only to grocery stores or medical appointments.”

The shelter is also taking precautions when it comes to sanitizing surfaces and restricting most nonessential access through its usual entrances.

“It used to be anybody could walk in, but it is a very dramatic restriction of access,” Perkins said. “We’re doing an inordinate amount of cleaning, having people wear gloves constantly for anything that’s going to touch surfaces. Then we’re doing a lot of disinfecting of every surface that we can like all the chairs, all the tables.”

Perkins said it’s difficult for the shelter to gauge whether or not traffic will pick up as the spread of COVID-19 continues.

“You can’t tell,” she said, “that’s one thing we know is we can never predict anything, even in good times.”

She added it’s important the shelter continues to operate.

“We’re really trying very hard to keep our people safe and to provide a place where they can go,” she said. “Because, if we were to close, 28 people would be walking the streets 24 hours a day.”