With Leavenworth County District Court closed except for emergency operations, people needing petition forms for protection from abuse orders can obtain the documents at the Sheriff’s Office, according to a news release from District Court.

People can visit the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to obtain forms for seeking emergency orders for protection from abuse and protection from stalking, sexual assault or human trafficking.

The Sheriff’s Office is located at the Justice Center, 601 S. Third St. in Leavenworth.

Completed petitions can be filed with Leavenworth County District Court by fax at 913-684-0492. The forms also can be hand-delivered to the Sheriff’s Office during normal business hours.