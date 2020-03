The following people were booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with felonies:

Richard Thomas Sieliet Jr., 34, on an outstanding Shawnee County warrant charging him with crimes that included felony drug possession and a felony count of interference with a law enforcement officer, 3:13 p.m. 3/21.

Christina Marie Wallace, 35, in connection with crimes that included felony drug possession, 12:55 a.m. 3/21.