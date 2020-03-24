Parkwood Village, a Legend Senior Living Community in Pratt, is following the Legend guidelines during the COVID-19 outbreak, like other senior care homes around the state.

Legend Senior Living is closely following developments related to the COVID-19 outbreak and is diligently monitoring and adapting to the rapidly changing situation and response.

A home office command and response team of professionals is working every day to monitor the latest health information from state and local health departments as well as the CDC, said Chris Mahen, Legend Senior Living chief operating officer.

Protocols and practices are updated daily as conditions change and Legend is working diligently to stay current on the continual updating of advisories and directives as conditions evolve.

"We are monitoring real time, the information from CDC and our local and state agencies so we can respond quickly with the best possible guidance. We are translating that guidance and our decades of experience to direct resources and practices that directly benefit residents and the caregivers across our company," Mahen said.

Some of the protocols Legend Senior Living has put into place since March 16 include:

Limited access with active screening to only essential healthcare workers, essential vendors and contractors for essential deliveries and work on life safety systems and Legend employees.

No person may enter the building if they have a temperature above 99.9 degrees, show signs of breathing difficulty or a cough, have been in close contact with a person testing positive for COVID-19, have traveled internationally or been on a cruise in the past 14 days, in Florida if they have traveled through any airport in the last 14 days, under the age of 18, are unwilling to sign the entry log and abide by the protocols for entry.

Other steps include:

Updating protocols regularly as conditions and directives provided by agencies across the six states with Legend communities, adjusting life enrichment protocols for social distance, follow CDC guidance at various locales, adjust dining distance, increase infection protocols, eliminate self-serve open food, increase attention to enjoyment, amplify cleaning, disinfecting and sanitation regimens, add life enrichment to include electronic and video communication with families.