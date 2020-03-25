Monday, March 23 the Pratt County commissioners held their regular weekly meeting in the District Courtroom in order to allow for six feet of social separation for commissioners, department heads and visitors. County Director of Public Health Darcie Van Der Vyver told commissioners at the meeting that the ever-increasing demands on critical supplies has brought about strict regulations on testing patients for COVID-19 from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

"We have to make sure we are following the guidelines," Van Der Vyver said.

Testing priorities as of March 23 from KDHA are for:

• Healthcare workers and first responders who have COVID-19 symptoms.

• Potential clusters of unknown respiratory illness with priority given to long term care facilities and healthcare facilities.

• Hospitalized patients with no alternative diagnosis.

• Individuals over the age of 60 who have symptoms of COVID-19 with priority given to people who reside in a nursing home, long-term care facility or other congregate setting.

• Individuals with underlying health conditions that would be treated differently if they were infected with COVID-19.

As of March 23, there have been 10 individuals tested in Pratt and every test has come back negative, Van Der Vyver said.

"We have no laboratory confirmed cases in Pratt at this time," Van Der Vyver said. "But this doesn't mean that someone in the community doesn't have COVID-19. There may be someone out there with virus that doesn't have symptoms and doesn't know that they have the virus."

She said that if a person has a fever over 100.4, cough, shortness of breath, has a recent travel history or been in contact with a person who has a confirmed case, they need to call their primary care physician or the Pratt County Health Department at 620-672-4135. Always call first. Do not go to these offices without being told to do so.

If a person doesn't need to be hospitalized, there is currently no treatment for COVID-19 and the person needs to self isolate at home for 14 days. People with symptoms need to assume they have the virus but there will not be confirmation with a test, Van Der Vyver said.

"Unless they are requiring additional medical attention, we will have them self medicate at home," Van Der Vyver said.

People need to continue good health practices of keeping a social distance of at least six feet, wash hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, use disinfectant wipes, stay at home if not feeling good, avoid large groups of people.

Medical supplies are short in many places with some areas reaching critical shortages.

Van Der Vyver said she has already shared some of her department's masks with city and county law enforcement. Some have been given to dialysis treatment staff. Requests for additional supplies go through the emergency manager to the South Central Kansas Health Care Coalition.

In order to protect limited supplies, including tests, a decision to not test every person requesting a test has been made to protect those supplies.

"We're not going to confirm all positive cases. We don't want to run out of supplies. That's why were doing this," Van Der Vyver said.

The number of cases in Kansas is fluidly changing but as of March 23, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 82 cases in Kansas with two deaths, one in Johnson County and one in Wyandotte County. There have also been two out of state positives.

Cases by county as of March 23:

Bourbon-1, Butler-3, Cherokee-2, Douglas-8, Franklin-1, Jackson-1, Johnson-32, Leavenworth-5, Linn-2, Lyon-2, Mitchell-2, Morris-2, Pottawatomie-1, Reno-2, Sedgwick-2, Wyandotte-16.

* Update: Number of cases in Kansas increased to 98 on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. No positive cases in Pratt County.